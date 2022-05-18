Wind Advisory issued May 18 at 8:55PM MDT until May 19 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Lower Snake River Plain including the cities of
Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley and Fort Hall.
* WHEN…From 3 AM to 9 PM MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown
around.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of blowing dust are possible.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.