Wind Advisory issued May 18 at 8:55PM MDT until May 19 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Lower Snake River Plain including the cities of

Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley and Fort Hall.

* WHEN…From 3 AM to 9 PM MDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown

around.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of blowing dust are possible.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.