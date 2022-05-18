Wind Advisory issued May 18 at 8:55PM MDT until May 19 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Arco Desert and the Upper Snake River Plain including

Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls, Rexburg

and St. Anthony.

* WHEN…From 3 AM to 9 PM MDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown

around.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing dust may close Interstate 15 north

of Idaho Falls.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.