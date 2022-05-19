Freeze Warning issued May 19 at 2:28PM MDT until May 20 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low

as 29 expected. For the Wind Advisory, west winds 30 to 40 mph

with gusts up to 55 mph.

* WHERE…The Snake Plain, Arco Desert and Shoshone/Lava Beds

including the cities of Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Mud Lake,

INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony,

Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, and Fort Hall.

* WHEN…For the Freeze Warning, from 3 AM to 9 AM MDT Friday.

For the Wind Advisory, until 9 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown

around. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.