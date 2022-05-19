High Wind Warning issued May 19 at 2:57PM MDT until May 19 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

* WHERE…East Sweetwater County, South Lincoln County, Rock

Springs, and Green River and Flaming Gorge.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Mainly to transportation. Elevated blowover risk,

especially for light and high profile vehicles, including

campers and tractor trailers.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. Use caution if you must drive. Fasten loose

objects or shelter objects in a safe location.