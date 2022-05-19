High Wind Warning issued May 19 at 6:38AM MDT until May 19 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE…South Lincoln County, Rock Springs and Green River,
Flaming Gorge and East Sweetwater County.
* WHEN…Through 6 PM MDT Today.
* IMPACTS…Mainly to transportation. Elevated blowover risk,
especially for light and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. Use caution if you must drive. Fasten loose
objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset
of winds.