Special Weather Statement issued May 19 at 3:56PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 345 pm, Idaho Transportation Department automated weather
stations indicated that visibility on Interstate 86 in the
milepost 21 vicinity, which is the Coldwater area just west of
Massacre Rocks State Park, has dipped below one mile due to
blowing dust.
Motorists driving along any highway in the lower Snake River
plain should be prepared for sudden changes in visibility due to
blowing dust. Slow down, and make sure your lights are on so that
others can see you. Winds are expected to continue in excess of
30 mph until 900 pm tonight.
