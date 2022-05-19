Special Weather Statement issued May 19 at 3:56PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 345 pm, Idaho Transportation Department automated weather

stations indicated that visibility on Interstate 86 in the

milepost 21 vicinity, which is the Coldwater area just west of

Massacre Rocks State Park, has dipped below one mile due to

blowing dust.

Motorists driving along any highway in the lower Snake River

plain should be prepared for sudden changes in visibility due to

blowing dust. Slow down, and make sure your lights are on so that

others can see you. Winds are expected to continue in excess of

30 mph until 900 pm tonight.