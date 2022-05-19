Special Weather Statement issued May 19 at 4:22AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…South to southwest winds 25 to 35 mph, with gusts of 40

to 50 mph.

* WHERE…The Jackson Valley.

* WHEN…Through this afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds will occur this morning.

Impacts mainly to transportation. There will likely be control

issues for lightweight and high- profile vehicles, including

campers and tractor trailers.