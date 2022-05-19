Special Weather Statement issued May 19 at 9:08PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
Strong winds continued in the Sweetzer Summit and Malta region this
evening. Winds will gradually decouple over the course of the next
couple of hours resulting in decreasing winds speeds. Motorists
traveling along Interstate 84 near Sweetzer Summit or in the Malta
area should adjust travel speeds and be prepared for strong gusty
cross winds.
Locations impacted include…
Almo, Juniper, Stone, Sweetzer Summit, Bridge and eastern City Of
Rocks.
Comments