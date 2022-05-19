Special Weather Statement issued May 19 at 9:08PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Strong winds continued in the Sweetzer Summit and Malta region this

evening. Winds will gradually decouple over the course of the next

couple of hours resulting in decreasing winds speeds. Motorists

traveling along Interstate 84 near Sweetzer Summit or in the Malta

area should adjust travel speeds and be prepared for strong gusty

cross winds.

Locations impacted include…

Almo, Juniper, Stone, Sweetzer Summit, Bridge and eastern City Of

Rocks.