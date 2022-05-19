Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued May 19 at 2:28PM MDT until May 19 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE…The Southern Hills and Albion Mountains along with the
Raft River Region including the cities of Albion, Almo, Malta,
Rockland and Holbrook.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown
around.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

