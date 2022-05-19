Wind Advisory issued May 19 at 2:28PM MDT until May 19 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE…The Southern Hills and Albion Mountains along with the

Raft River Region including the cities of Albion, Almo, Malta,

Rockland and Holbrook.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown

around.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.