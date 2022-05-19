Wind Advisory issued May 19 at 2:28PM MDT until May 19 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
* WHERE…Marsh and Arbon Highlands, Blackfoot Mountains, and the
Caribou Range including the cities of Inkom, McCammon, Downey,
Lava Hot Springs, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, and
Swan Valley
* WHEN…Until 9 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown
around.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.