Wind Advisory issued May 19 at 2:28PM MDT until May 19 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* WHERE…Marsh and Arbon Highlands, Blackfoot Mountains, and the

Caribou Range including the cities of Inkom, McCammon, Downey,

Lava Hot Springs, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, and

Swan Valley

* WHEN…Until 9 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown

around.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.