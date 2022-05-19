Wind Advisory issued May 19 at 4:20AM MDT until May 19 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected, localized gusts around 65 mph possible near Idahome

and Yale along I-84.

* WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley, the Raft River Region, and the

Southern Hills/Albion Mountains.

* WHEN…From 6 AM to 9 PM MDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown

around. Blowing dust could reduce visibilities.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.