Wind Advisory issued May 19 at 4:20AM MDT until May 19 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.

Localized gusts up to 65 mph are possible, especially across

the Arco desert and along the eastern bench of the Snake Plain.

* WHERE…Shoshone/Lava Beds, the Snake Plain, the Arco Desert, the

Marsh and Arbon Highlands, Blackfoot Mountains, and the Caribou

Range.

* WHEN…Now until 9 PM MDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown

around. Blowing dust will likely reduced visibilities,

especially north of Idaho Falls.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.