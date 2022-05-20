Freeze Warning issued May 20 at 1:37PM MDT until May 21 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low
as 30 expected. For the first Lake Wind Advisory, northeast
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. For the second Lake
Wind Advisory, northeast winds 10 to 15 mph expected.
* WHERE…For the Freeze Warning, the entire lower Snake River
plain, including the cities of Shelley, Blackfoot, Fort Hall,
Pocatello, and American Falls. The Lake Wind Advisory applies
only to the American Falls Reservoir.
* WHEN…For the Freeze Warning, from 3 AM to 9 AM MDT Saturday.
For the first Lake Wind Advisory, until 9 PM MDT this evening.
For the second Lake Wind Advisory, from 6 AM to 10 AM MDT
Saturday. On Saturday late morning, the northeast wind on the
Reservoir will shift to the southwest.
* IMPACTS…Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will
create hazardous conditions for small craft. Frost and freeze
conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and
possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can overturn small craft.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
