Freeze Warning issued May 20 at 4:22AM MDT until May 20 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

…LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM

MDT THIS EVENING…

* WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low

as 31. For the Lake Wind Advisory, north northeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts around 25 to 30 mph expected.

* WHERE…Lower Snake plain.

* WHEN…For the Freeze Warning, now until 9 AM MDT this morning.

For the Lake Wind Advisory, from 10 AM this morning to 9 PM MDT

this evening.

* IMPACTS…Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create

hazardous conditions for small craft. Frost and freeze

conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and

possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds

and rough waves can overturn small craft.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.