Freeze Warning issued May 20 at 4:22AM MDT until May 20 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 are expected.
* WHERE…Shoshone area northeast through Mud Lake.
* WHEN…Now until 9 AM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions may kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.