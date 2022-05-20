Freeze Warning issued May 20 at 9:12PM MDT until May 21 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected.

* WHERE…The Arco and Mud Lake desert area, the upper Snake River

plain, including the cities and towns of Mud Lake, Saint

Anthony, Rexburg, and Idaho Falls.

* WHEN…From 3 AM to 9 AM MDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.