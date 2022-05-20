Freeze Warning issued May 20 at 9:12PM MDT until May 21 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as

low as 30 expected. For the Lake Wind Advisory, northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph expected.

* WHERE…Lower Snake River Plain including Pocatello, Blackfoot,

and American Falls for the Freeze Warning and American Falls

Reservoir for the Lake Wind Advisory.

* WHEN…For the Freeze Warning, from 3 AM to 9 AM MDT Saturday.

For the Lake Wind Advisory, from 6 AM to 10 AM MDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will

create hazardous conditions for small craft. Frost and freeze

conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and

possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds

and rough waves can overturn small craft.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.