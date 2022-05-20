Lake Wind Advisory issued May 20 at 9:00AM MDT until May 20 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

expected. The Freeze Warning has expired. There is a high

likelihood that another Freeze Warning will be needed tonight.

* WHERE…The American Falls Reservoir.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will

create hazardous conditions for small craft.

Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds

and rough waves can overturn small craft.