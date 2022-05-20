Lake Wind Advisory issued May 20 at 9:12PM MDT until May 21 at 10:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 30 expected. For the Lake Wind Advisory, northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph expected.
* WHERE…Lower Snake River Plain including Pocatello, Blackfoot,
and American Falls for the Freeze Warning and American Falls
Reservoir for the Lake Wind Advisory.
* WHEN…For the Freeze Warning, from 3 AM to 9 AM MDT Saturday.
For the Lake Wind Advisory, from 6 AM to 10 AM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will
create hazardous conditions for small craft. Frost and freeze
conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and
possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can overturn small craft.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
