Freeze Warning issued May 21 at 3:57AM MDT until May 21 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected.
* WHERE…The Arco and Mud Lake desert area, the upper Snake
River plain, including the cities and towns of Mud Lake, Saint
Anthony, Rexburg, and Idaho Falls.
* WHEN…Now until 9 AM MDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.