Freeze Warning issued May 21 at 3:57AM MDT until May 21 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
…LAKE WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED…
* WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low
as 30 expected.
* WHERE…Lower Snake River Plain including Pocatello, Blackfoot,
and American Falls for the Freeze Warning.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM MDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.