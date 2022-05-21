Special Weather Statement issued May 21 at 4:14PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 413 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm 7 miles
south of Sunbeam, or 9 miles east of Stanley, moving north at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Sunbeam and Bonanza.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until
this storm passes.
Comments