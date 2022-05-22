Special Weather Statement issued May 22 at 3:46PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

RRA

At 342 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a heavy band of showers 13

miles northwest of Aberdeen, moving southeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 35 mph and moderate to heavy rainfall.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

American Falls Reservoir, Aberdeen and Sterling.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.