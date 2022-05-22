Special Weather Statement issued May 22 at 3:46PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 344 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms along a line
extending from near Georgetown to 10 miles southwest of Saint
Charles. Movement was northeast at 20 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Montpelier, Bear Lake Idaho Portion, Georgetown, Saint Charles,
Dingle, Paris, Bloomington, Bern, Minnetonka Cave, Ovid, Border
Summit, Georgetown Summit, Diamond Creek Campground, Geneva, Fish
Haven, Liberty, Clear Creek Ranger Station, Pegram, Emmigrant Summit
and Smokey Canyon Mine.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
If on or near Bear Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or
inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles
from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close
enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not
be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.
