Special Weather Statement issued May 26 at 3:50PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 350 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Cold Water Rest Area, or 12 miles southwest of Neeley, moving

northeast at 55 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

American Falls, Neeley, American Falls Reservoir, Aberdeen, Cold

Water Rest Area, Fort Hall Bannock Creek Lodge, Pocatello Airport,

Sterling and Massacre Rocks.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

If on or near American Falls Reservoir, get out of the water and

move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out

to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder,

you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter

now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.