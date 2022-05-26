Special Weather Statement issued May 26 at 4:08PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 407 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 14 miles southeast of Richfield to 6 miles west

of Minidoka to near Albion. Movement was northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Rupert, Lake Walcott, Declo, Albion, Minidoka, Cold Water Rest Area,

Acequia, Yale Rest Area, Bear Trap Airport, Kimama, Pilar Butte,

Laidlaw Corrals Airport and Interstate 84 And 86 Junction.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.