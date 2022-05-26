Special Weather Statement issued May 26 at 4:11PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 411 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16

miles northeast of Lake Walcott, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

American Falls Reservoir, Aberdeen and Pilar Butte.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.