Special Weather Statement issued May 26 at 4:11PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 411 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16
miles northeast of Lake Walcott, moving northeast at 30 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
American Falls Reservoir, Aberdeen and Pilar Butte.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
