Special Weather Statement issued May 26 at 7:16PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 715 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms along a line
extending from 9 miles west of Spencer to 7 miles southwest of
Gibson Meadows. Movement was northeast at 20 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Blowing dust may reduce visibility.
Locations impacted include…
Ashton, Idmon, Marysville, Henrys Lake, Spencer, Drummond, Island
Park Village, Shotgun Village, Ponds Lodge, Macks Inn, Kilgore, Last
Chance, Island Park Reservoir, Ashton Reservoir, Warm River, Sheridan
Reservoir, Humphrey, Harriman State Park, Monida Pass and Ashton
Hill.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
