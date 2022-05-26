Special Weather Statement issued May 26 at 7:16PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 715 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms along a line

extending from 9 miles west of Spencer to 7 miles southwest of

Gibson Meadows. Movement was northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Blowing dust may reduce visibility.

Locations impacted include…

Ashton, Idmon, Marysville, Henrys Lake, Spencer, Drummond, Island

Park Village, Shotgun Village, Ponds Lodge, Macks Inn, Kilgore, Last

Chance, Island Park Reservoir, Ashton Reservoir, Warm River, Sheridan

Reservoir, Humphrey, Harriman State Park, Monida Pass and Ashton

Hill.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.