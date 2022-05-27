Special Weather Statement issued May 27 at 6:53PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 653 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11
miles south of Wayan, moving east at 25 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Mill Canyon Campground.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Comments