Winter Weather Advisory issued May 28 at 1:42PM MDT until May 30 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10

above 7000 feet with a trace to 2 inches in the valleys below.

Locally higher amounts may occur in the White Cloud Wilderness

and Lost River Range.

* WHERE…Backcountry locations of the Central Mountains around

Clayton, Stanley, Ketchum, Sun Valley, Galena, and Copper Basin.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 6 AM MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions over mountain

passes. Backcountry users should be prepared for winter

weather conditions and much colder than normal temperatures.

Locally breezy winds may also lead to blowing and drifting

snow.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.