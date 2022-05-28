Winter Weather Advisory issued May 28 at 2:24PM MDT until May 30 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10
inches, especially above the 8000 foot elevation.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park and Teton and Gros Ventre
Mountains.
* WHEN…From 6 PM Sunday to 3 PM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel impacts likely over both Togwotee and Teton
passes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow is likely to fall between
9 PM Sunday and 9 AM Monday.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
