Winter Weather Advisory issued May 28 at 2:32PM MDT until May 30 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Snow expected above 6500 feet. Total snow accumulations
of 4 to 8 inches, with up to 14 inches above 7,500 feet.
* WHERE…Bannock Pass and Lemhi Pass; backcountry areas across
the Lemhi Range and Beaverhead Mountains.
* WHEN…From 6 AM Sunday to 9 AM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be affected.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
