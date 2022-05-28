Winter Weather Advisory issued May 28 at 2:51AM MDT until May 30 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 above

7000 feet with a trace to 2 inches in the valleys below. Locally

higher amounts may occur in the White Cloud Wilderness and Lost

River Range.

* WHERE…Backcountry locations of the Central Mountains including

Clayton, Stanley, Ketchum, Sun Valley, Galena, and Copper Basin.

* WHEN…From 6 AM Sunday to 6 AM MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions over mountain passes.

Backcountry users should be prepared for winter weather

conditions and much colder than normal temperatures. Locally

breezy winds may also lead to blowing and drifting snow.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.