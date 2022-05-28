Winter Weather Advisory issued May 28 at 2:51AM MDT until May 30 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 above
7000 feet with a trace to 2 inches in the valleys below. Locally
higher amounts may occur in the White Cloud Wilderness and Lost
River Range.
* WHERE…Backcountry locations of the Central Mountains including
Clayton, Stanley, Ketchum, Sun Valley, Galena, and Copper Basin.
* WHEN…From 6 AM Sunday to 6 AM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions over mountain passes.
Backcountry users should be prepared for winter weather
conditions and much colder than normal temperatures. Locally
breezy winds may also lead to blowing and drifting snow.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
