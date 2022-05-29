Special Weather Statement issued May 29 at 12:08AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

At 1206 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Randolph, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 to 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern

Lincoln County.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.