Special Weather Statement issued May 29 at 12:09AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 1206 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of modest

thunderstorms extending from 12 miles east of Jerome to 11 miles

south of Hansen to 20 miles west of Oakley Reservoir to 10 miles

southeast of Rogerson, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts to 35 mph. Brief moderate rain.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Moderate rain on the Badger Fire Scar may create enhanced

runoff.

Locations impacted include…

Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley Reservoir, Paul, Oakley, Declo,

Albion, Acequia, Mt Harrison, Kimama, Laidlaw Corrals Airport,

Bostetter Ranger Station, Interstate 84 And 86 Junction and western

City Of Rocks.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.