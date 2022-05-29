Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued May 29 at 1:51PM MDT until May 30 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10
inches above 7500 feet with a trace to 2 inches at pass level.

* WHERE…Emigration Summit and backcountry locations.

* WHEN…until noon MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions over mountain
passes. Backcountry users should be prepared for winter
weather conditions and much colder than normal temperatures.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

