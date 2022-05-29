Winter Weather Advisory issued May 29 at 1:51PM MDT until May 30 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10

inches above 7000 feet with a trace to 2 inches in the valleys

below. Locally higher amounts may occur above 9000 feet up to

around 16 inches.

* WHERE…Backcountry locations of the Central Mountains around

Clayton, Stanley, Ketchum, Sun Valley, Galena, and Copper

Basin.

* WHEN…Until noon MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions over mountain

passes. Backcountry users should be prepared for winter

weather conditions and much colder than normal temperatures.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.