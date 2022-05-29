Winter Weather Advisory issued May 29 at 2:42AM MDT until May 30 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches
above 7500 feet with a trace to 2 inches at pass level.
* WHERE…Bear River Range including Emigration Summit and ID-36.
* WHEN…From 6 AM this morning to noon MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions over mountain passes.
Backcountry users should be prepared for winter weather
conditions and much colder than normal temperatures.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
