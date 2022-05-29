Winter Weather Advisory issued May 29 at 2:42AM MDT until May 30 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches

above 7000 feet with a trace to 2 inches in the valleys below.

Locally higher amounts may occur above 9000 feet up to around 16

inches.

* WHERE…Backcountry locations of the Central Mountains around

Clayton, Stanley, Ketchum, Sun Valley, Galena, and Copper

Basin.

* WHEN…Until noon MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions over mountain passes.

Backcountry users should be prepared for winter weather

conditions and much colder than normal temperatures. Locally

breezy winds may also lead to blowing and drifting snow.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.