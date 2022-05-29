Winter Weather Advisory issued May 29 at 2:42AM MDT until May 30 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches
above 7000 feet with a trace to 2 inches in the valleys below.
Locally higher amounts may occur above 9000 feet up to around 16
inches.
* WHERE…Backcountry locations of the Central Mountains around
Clayton, Stanley, Ketchum, Sun Valley, Galena, and Copper
Basin.
* WHEN…Until noon MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions over mountain passes.
Backcountry users should be prepared for winter weather
conditions and much colder than normal temperatures. Locally
breezy winds may also lead to blowing and drifting snow.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.