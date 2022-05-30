Winter Weather Advisory issued May 30 at 2:01AM MDT until May 30 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches,

especially above the 8000 foot elevation.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park and Teton and Gros Ventre

Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel impacts likely over both Togwotee and Teton

passes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow is likely to fall before

9 AM this morning.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.