Winter Weather Advisory issued May 30 at 3:26AM MDT until May 30 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10

inches above 7500 feet with a trace to 2 inches at pass level.

* WHERE…Emigration Summit and backcountry locations.

* WHEN…Until noon MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions over mountain

passes. Backcountry users should be prepared for winter

weather conditions and much colder than normal temperatures.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.