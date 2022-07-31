Heat Advisory issued July 31 at 2:56AM MDT until July 31 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Hot temperatures of 95 to 103 degrees on Sunday
following poor overnight cooling tonight for many areas.
* WHERE…The eastern Magic Valley, Snake Plain, Arco Desert,
Marsh and Arbon Highlands and the Wood River Foothills.
* WHEN…From noon today to 9 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures this afternoon following poor
overnight cooling this morning may cause heat illnesses to
occur.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.