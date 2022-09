This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will be capable of

producing small hail of pea to marble size. Locally stronger

storms are possible.

* WHERE…Western Wyoming.

* WHEN…Through 8 PM this evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Minor hail damage is possible. Locally

heavy rain and gusty winds may also occur with these storms.