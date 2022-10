Expect strong crosswinds on I-84 near Yale. Winds will gust to around 50 mph until around noon. Currently there are strong downslope winds due to westerly winds across the Cotterel mountains. Winds will shift to the west northwest by early afternoon with a weak cold front moving through.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.