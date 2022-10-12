Freeze Warning issued October 12 at 2:00PM MDT until October 13 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Temperatures 28 to 32 expected.
* WHERE…Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls,
Rexburg, and St. Anthony.
* WHEN…From 1 AM to 9 AM MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.