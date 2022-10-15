Freeze Warning issued October 15 at 2:03AM MDT until October 15 at 10:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 32. For the Lake Wind Advisory, northeast winds 10 to
15 mph expected.
* WHERE…For the Freeze Warning, the Lower Snake River Plain
including Pocatello, Blackfoot, and American Falls. For the Lake
Wind Advisory, the American Falls Reservoir.
* WHEN…For the Freeze Warning, until 10 AM MDT this morning.
For the Lake Wind Advisory, from noon today to 7 PM MDT this
evening.
* IMPACTS…Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will
create hazardous conditions for small craft. Frost and freeze
conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and
possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can overturn small craft.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.