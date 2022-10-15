Freeze Warning issued October 15 at 2:03AM MDT until October 15 at 10:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as

low as 32. For the Lake Wind Advisory, northeast winds 10 to

15 mph expected.

* WHERE…For the Freeze Warning, the Lower Snake River Plain

including Pocatello, Blackfoot, and American Falls. For the Lake

Wind Advisory, the American Falls Reservoir.

* WHEN…For the Freeze Warning, until 10 AM MDT this morning.

For the Lake Wind Advisory, from noon today to 7 PM MDT this

evening.

* IMPACTS…Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will

create hazardous conditions for small craft. Frost and freeze

conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and

possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds

and rough waves can overturn small craft.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.