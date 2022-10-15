Lake Wind Advisory issued October 15 at 9:50AM MDT until October 15 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph expected.
* WHERE…American Falls Reservoir for the Lake Wind Advisory.
* WHEN…Until 7 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will
create hazardous conditions for small craft.
This is the last frost/freeze hazard for the fall as we have
reached October 15th and most agriculture is complete across the
Lower Snake River Plain.
Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can overturn small craft.