Red Flag Warning issued October 19 at 1:45PM MDT until October 21 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag

Warning, which is in effect from noon Thursday to 8 PM MDT Friday.

* IMPACTS: Low Humidities and Strong Gusty Winds will create

erratic fire behavior and new fire starts.

* AFFECTED AREA:

In Central WY Fire Zone….289.

In Southwest WY Fire Zones…277…279.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:

In Central WY…Fremont…Natrona.

In Southwest WY…Sweetwater…Uinta.

In West Central WY…Lincoln.

* WIND: West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, especially on

Friday.

* HUMIDITY: As low as 12 percent.

* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are

either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.