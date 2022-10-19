Red Flag Warning issued October 19 at 7:17PM MDT until October 21 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* IMPACTS: Low Humidities and Strong Gusty Winds will create

erratic fire behavior if new fires start.

* AFFECTED AREA:

In Central WY Fire Zone….289.

In Southwest WY Fire Zones…277…279.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:

In Central WY…Fremont…Natrona.

In Southwest WY…Sweetwater…Uinta.

In West Central WY…Lincoln.

* WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph Thursday

afternoon. West winds 20 to 30 mph on Friday with gusts around

45 mph.

* HUMIDITY: As low as 12 percent Thursday and Friday.

* TEMPERATURES: Highs around 65 to 70 on Thursday. Highs on Friday

will be in the 60s.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are

either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of gusty

winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.