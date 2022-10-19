Red Flag Warning issued October 19 at 7:17PM MDT until October 21 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities and Strong Gusty Winds will create
erratic fire behavior if new fires start.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zone….289.
In Southwest WY Fire Zones…277…279.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY…Fremont…Natrona.
In Southwest WY…Sweetwater…Uinta.
In West Central WY…Lincoln.
* WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph Thursday
afternoon. West winds 20 to 30 mph on Friday with gusts around
45 mph.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 12 percent Thursday and Friday.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs around 65 to 70 on Thursday. Highs on Friday
will be in the 60s.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of gusty
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.