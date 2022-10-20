Red Flag Warning issued October 20 at 3:36AM MDT until October 21 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Unseasonably Warm Temperatures…and

Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior if new

fires start.

* AFFECTED AREA:

In Central WY Fire Zone….289.

In Southwest WY Fire Zones…277…279.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:

In Central WY…Fremont…Natrona.

In Southwest WY…Sweetwater…Uinta.

In West Central WY…Lincoln.

* WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph Thursday

afternoon. West 20 to 30 mph on Friday with gusts up to 50 mph.

* HUMIDITY: 10 to 15 percent Thursday and Friday.

* TEMPERATURES: Highs of upper 60s to mid 70s on Thursday. Highs on

Friday will be 60 to 70 degrees.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are

either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of gusty

winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.