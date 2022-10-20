Red Flag Warning issued October 20 at 3:36AM MDT until October 21 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Unseasonably Warm Temperatures…and
Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior if new
fires start.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zone….289.
In Southwest WY Fire Zones…277…279.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY…Fremont…Natrona.
In Southwest WY…Sweetwater…Uinta.
In West Central WY…Lincoln.
* WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph Thursday
afternoon. West 20 to 30 mph on Friday with gusts up to 50 mph.
* HUMIDITY: 10 to 15 percent Thursday and Friday.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs of upper 60s to mid 70s on Thursday. Highs on
Friday will be 60 to 70 degrees.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of gusty
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.