Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Updated
today at 10:08 AM
Published 3:36 AM

Red Flag Warning issued October 20 at 3:36AM MDT until October 21 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Unseasonably Warm Temperatures…and
Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior if new
fires start.

* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zone….289.
In Southwest WY Fire Zones…277…279.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY…Fremont…Natrona.
In Southwest WY…Sweetwater…Uinta.
In West Central WY…Lincoln.

* WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph Thursday
afternoon. West 20 to 30 mph on Friday with gusts up to 50 mph.

* HUMIDITY: 10 to 15 percent Thursday and Friday.

* TEMPERATURES: Highs of upper 60s to mid 70s on Thursday. Highs on
Friday will be 60 to 70 degrees.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of gusty
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content